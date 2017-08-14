The first trailer for A24's "The Florida Project" has arrived, launching a potential awards campaign for what industry watchers are already calling this year's "Moonlight," an American indie and Cannes darling that marks the latest film from Sean Baker ("Prince of Broadway," "Starlet").

Two years ago, Baker's iPhone-shot "Tangerine" made a splash with its vérité odyssey across Los Angeles, as seen through the eyes of a transgender woman named Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez). Like "Tangerine," "The Florida Project" takes an intimate tour through a marginalized existence rarely seen in film, even if its subjects might more closely resemble the characters of Andrea Arnold's "American Honey" than Barry Jenkins' best-picture winner "Moonlight" (both also released by distributor A24).

The story is set in Florida in the shadows of Disney World, where 6-year-old Moonee (Baker discovery Brooklynn Prince) lives with her young mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), in a brightly painted budget motel run by Bobby (Willem Dafoe).

"The Florida Project" emerged from this year's Cannes lineup as a major entry to watch come Oscar season and solidified Baker's reputation as one of the most exciting new American auteurs on the rise. The Times' critic Justin Chang named it "the most thrillingly alive" film of the festival. (Read his review here and meet the film's precocious young stars here.)

Shot on 35 millimeter by cinematographer Alexis Zabe (“Silent Light,” “Post Tenebras Lux”), the ode to childhood and finding magic where you make it opens in theaters Oct. 6. Watch the trailer here: