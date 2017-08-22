Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen get shady during the eclipse

Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen took time out from shooting the 2018 movie "Book Club" on Monday to take in the eclipse, goofy glasses and all.

While Bergen was rocking Instagram, however, Fonda actually posted less-than-perfect pics on Twitter that busted on the former "Murphy Brown" star.

"Watching eclipse on set of BOOK CLUB," the "Grace and Frankie" star wrote. "Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and I are rapt. Candice Bergen could care less#SolarEclipse2017."

Don't laugh, people. We all looked like this Monday. We simply didn't look as stylish doing it.