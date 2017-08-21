Gustavo Dudamel's tour with Venezuelan youth symphony canceled by President Maduro

Gustavo Dudamel among students at a 2012 showcase performance of El Sistema students in Caracas, Venezuela.

The president of Venezuela has canceled the four-city American tour of that country's National Youth Orchestra, which was to be conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

"My dream to play with these wonderful young musicians cannot come true - this time. ... We will continue to play and to fight for a better Venezuela and a better world," the L.A. Philharmonic director, who hails from Venezuela, tweeted Monday.

The tour was to have included a Sept. 21 date at the Hollywood Bowl.

"The performance of the National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, scheduled for September 17 at the Hollywood Bowl, has been cancelled. The original program of Café Tacvba, La Santa Cecilia and Mon Laferte is still confirmed," reps for the Hollywood Bowl said in a statement Monday.

On Friday, President Nicolas Maduro went on TV to criticize Dudamel for spending time in Spain and the U.S. while the crisis in Venezuela deepens.