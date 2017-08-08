Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- President Trump says he's not on vacation, but late-night TV hosts aren't buying it
- Jury selection continues through second day in Taylor Swift groping trial
- Sinéad O'Connor is 'safe ... not suicidal' after posting troubling video online
- All the insane details from that 'Game of Thrones' dragon battle
- Usher sued by fans who say he exposed them to herpes without warning
President Trump says he's not on vacation, but late-night TV hosts aren't buying it
|Emily Mae Czachor
Donald Trump kicked off his 17-day, definitely earned, absolutely, certainly, not-at-all-a-vacation over the weekend, billing it as a "work trip."
But nobody's buying it -- well, at least not on late-night TV. So, while Trump takes swings at golf balls, Stephen Colbert and company took swings at the president.
"You’ve got to give it to him — he's there to relax after months of grueling golf at Mar-a-Lago," Colbert quipped during Monday's "The Late Show."
Colbert noted the president's staunch insistence that his extended vacay is in the name of professional duties, thank you very much: "This is not a vacation - meetings and calls!" Trump clarified in a tweet.
"Meetings and calls — wow," Colbert said. "Trump has to do all that during vacation? Man, I would not want to work for Vladimir Putin! Tough boss."
Coincidentally, Putin is also taking a vacation right now. "He’s in Siberia putting on a snorkel and shooting fish with a spear gun," Colbert said. (This is real news.) "Though he later claimed the fish was killed by Ukrainian separatists."
During his "Closer Look" segment, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers ribbed the vacation/not-vacation for its decidedly subpar destination choice.
"Just in case you needed more proof that he’s not really a billionaire, he takes a New Jersey vacation," the New York-based Meyers said, adding, "'New Jersey vacation' sounds like a slang term for a mafia hit job. 'Hey, what happened to Bobby? Let’s just say he's taking a New Jersey vacation — in a landfill.'"
Meyers made himself clear — he wasn't criticizing Trump for taking a little time off.
"I’m criticizing him for being a lying hypocrite," he cracked.
Meanwhile, as "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon pointed out, everyone seems to be forgetting who's really on vacation here.
"President Trump is in the middle of his 17-day trip to his New Jersey golf course, but he says that it isn't a vacation," Fallon said during Monday's show. "The staff of the White House said, 'For us it is. Never been happier.'"