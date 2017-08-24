James Cameron thinks 'Wonder Woman's success is 'misguided': 'She's an objectified icon'

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

James Cameron isn't here for "Wonder Woman's" blockbuster success. In fact, the movie maker calls the much-loved superhero flick ("Wonder Woman" is currently at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes) a step back from the woman heroes he created in the '80s and '90s. It appears that the "Titanic" and "Terminator 2" director, whose films often put tough women at the center of the action, doesn't think that Gal Gadot's character was complicated or groundbreaking enough to merit so much acclaim -- $800 million at the worldwide box office aside. "All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!" Cameron said in an interview with the Guardian.

The director, who was cast in the article as softened and evolved from his "bone-crushing" early movie making days, actually believes that "Wonder Woman" was "a step backwards." (Don't get him wrong, he did like Patty Jenkins' summer blockbuster -- the first-ever feature-film incarnation of the DC Comics heroine and the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman -- just not enough to let it pass without throwing a little shade Diana Prince's way.) "Backwards" in comparison with Cameron's complex Sarah Connor character from the "Terminator" franchise. "Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!" Cameron said. The three-time Oscar winner's remarks ignited a firestorm on Twitter. Users found the director's comments disappointing and cited his spotty track-record with women.

