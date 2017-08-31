Jamie Foxx announces telethon for Harvey relief

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jamie Foxx announces telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief
|Libby Hill
A new stream of celebrity support for victims of Hurricane Harvey opened Wednesday, as Jamie Foxx announced that a telethon fundraiser is in the works.
In an Instagram post where the actor revealed his own donation of $25,000 to GlobalGiving, Foxx also shared preliminary plans for the upcoming benefit.
"From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out," Foxx, from Terrell east of Dallas, said. "September 12 we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."
Scooter Braun, talent manager and mastermind of One Love Manchester, is helming the event along with rapper and Houston native Bun B.
TMZ reported that Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton, Hilary Duff and Michael Strahan are all involved with the project, with commitments from the four major broadcast networks to air the special for an hour on Sept. 12.
In an interview with TMZ, Bun B said that fellow Houston natives Beyoncé and Jim Parsons are high on his wish list for the telethon. The outlet also reported that Bun B would only want President Trump's presence if it was via a show of unity with other former presidents.
Solange also announced Wednesday that she will be holding a benefit show at Boston's Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 28. Featuring the Sun Ra Arkestra, the performance is titled "Orion's Rise" and all proceeds will go to Hurricane Harvey relief.