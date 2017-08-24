Jane Goodall doc 'Jane' to screen at Hollywood Bowl with live Philip Glass score

Directed by Brett Morgen, the new documentary "Jane," about the scientist Dr. Jane Goodall, will screen at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 9 with a live orchestral performance of its score composed by Philip Glass. Goodall, Morgen and Glass are all scheduled to attend.

“I wanted 'Jane' to be like a cinematic opera, and that idea led me to Philip Glass,” said Morgan in a statement. “There’s this almost dreamlike element to his score. The way the chimpanzees and all the other animals move in sync with the music. It’s a magical component to Jane’s romantic view of nature.”

“I’m extremely pleased that 'Jane' will be seen at the Hollywood Bowl with a live orchestral score,” said Glass, also in a statement. “What better way to experience this film and honor Jane Goodall’s contributions to society?”

The film draws from more than 100 hours of never-before-seen footage filmed by Hugo van Lawick, a National Geographic filmmaker who later married Goodall, the scientist known for her landmark studies of chimpanzees in the wild. The movie also includes new interviews with Goodall.

“Jane” is set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival before screening at the New York Film Festival.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl event go on sale on Friday at noon Pacific time through www.ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, (800) 745-3000 and the Hollywood Bowl box office. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Jane Goodall Institute.