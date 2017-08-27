Jared Leto offers touching tribute Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington at the MTV VMAs

In a moving tribute to two fallen musicians, the actor and musician Jared Leto honored the lives of Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. Cornell and Bennington committed suicide in 2017, and Leto was friends with both.

“In 1976 in Phoenix, Ariz., a child was born. He was precocious, full of life, and determined, and grew up to become the singer of one of the greatest rock bands in the history of music," Leto said. "His name was Chester Bennington, and the band is Linkin Park."

Leto added that MTV asked him to say a few words about Bennington and Cornell, who he described as "two artists that I had the absolute pleasure of touring with. They were close friends with one another -- Chester even singing the cover of the classic 'Hallelujah' at Chris’ funeral."

Recalling Bennington's words at Cornell's funeral service, Leto said: "Chester said of Chris, 'Your voice was joy and pain and anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one.' Just weeks later, Chester himself was gone. Chester was my friend. As he was to so many. Witnessing his life taught me important things -- especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams and being kind and caring while doing it."