Jerry Seinfeld recaps childhood in Netflix's first 'Jerry Before Seinfeld' trailer

The first trailer for Netflix's stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld" has arrived, and it's a madcap recap of Jerry Seinfeld's humble beginnings, quirky family dynamics and bits of everyday observations.

The teaser opens with Johnny Carson introducing the iconic comic in 1981 during his debut on "The Tonight Show." Then it showcases the sitcom star back at the mike at the Comic Strip, the famous New York comedy club where he launched his career. Throwback photos, videos and interviews with Seinfeld are woven throughout.

"He's back where he began," the title reads, "doing what he loves."

The original comedy special is the first of two stand-up specials Seinfeld will deliver in his massive deal with the streaming giant. (The deal also includes the entirety of his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" catalog and 24 new episodes of the Emmy-nominated talk show, which will launch later this year.)

Seinfeld and Netflix teased to the special last week with several clips posted on Instagram and a close-up look at the numerous legal pads scrawled with handwritten jokes he's kept from the 1970s.

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" begins streaming Sept. 19.