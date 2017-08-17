'The Jetsons' live-action sitcom pilot ordered by ABC

Looks as if we're going to get to meet George Jetson all over again, courtesy of ABC, which is planning a live-action sitcom based the characters in Hanna-Barbera's classic cartoon "The Jetsons."

Robert Zemeckis, James Rapke and Gary Janetti will executive produce the multi-camera show, Warner Bros. confirmed Thursday. Janetti, whose resume includes "Will & Grace" and "Family Guy," will write.

ABC has made a put-pilot commitment, meaning it intends to air the pilot episode or face financial consequences. That's one degree of confidence shy of a straight-to-series order.

"The Jetsons" will follow the life of a regular family — George, wife Jane, daughter Judy and son Elroy — living 100 years from now. While the cartoon envisioned a Googie-style future with flying cars and robotic household help when it premiered in 1962, the live-action sitcom promises to look at the gang "through a modern filter."

ABC was the animated series' first home when it premiered in prime time. The show would move to Saturday mornings for its second season, and new episodes were produced in the mid-'80s while it was in syndication.