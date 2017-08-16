Trump got you down? Jimmy Kimmel has a novel idea: 'Let's make America Great Britain again'

"Congress, isn't that enough? Cut bait on the president," Meyers added. "It's time to let this crazy ... go to the concert."

"Normally," Meyers said, "when someone is talking that level of crazy, Batman crashes through the ceiling and punches him. Trump is like a bad waitress in a crappy diner who's trying to get fired so she can go to a concert.

The president was merely supposed to deliver some remarks about infrastructure. But questions from reporters about the white-supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va. — and what has been widely regarded as Trump's failure to adequately respond to them — sent the chief executive into a fury of "fake news" rants.

"Donald Trump gave a press conference right before we starting taping, which means it's time for 'Breaking Crazy,' " Seth Meyers said on Tuesday's "Late Night." It was, he said, "a press conference that can only be described as clinically insane," and it wasn't even supposed to be a news conference.

Late-night television, which not so long ago could get by on being generally topical — writing jokes off events that were still fresh a day later — has adjusted its writing schedule to keep up with the times.

"We had so much fun stuff planned for you tonight," said Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," suggesting he wasn't even going to talk much about Trump.

"And then he opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out."

It's not exactly the case to say, as LBJ did of Walter Cronkite and Vietnam, that if you've lost Kimmel, you've lost America. But compared to some of his competition, Kimmel occupies a middle space. His natural affability and lack of any obvious agenda make him unusually convincing. He's like a woke Jay Leno. And he was blunt.

"I feel I can say this with reasonable certainty: The president is completely unhinged; the wheels are off the wagon and hurtling towards the moon right now," Kimmel said.

He advised his viewers not to settle for the clips he was about to show, but to go watch the interview for themselves. And then he addressed Trump voters, laying out a pretty good case for why a reasonable person might have voted for him. "You thought, you know, 'This guy's different. … Let's shake this Etch-a-Sketch hard and start over.' "

And when Trump won, against the odds, Kimmel could understand how that might have been exciting: "You picked a horse at 35-1, and somehow it paid off."

"By every reasonable account, and I'm using his own words here, he is a total disaster," he went on, backing it up with a list of Trump's actions since Inauguration Day. "And that's just some of the list; if I went through all of it, it would be longer than the menu at the Cheesecake Factory."

Kimmel had a novel idea.

"You can do one of two things," Kimmel suggested. "You can dig in like Chris Christie at a hometown buffet, or you can treat this situation like you would if you'd put 'Star Wars' wallpaper up in the kitchen. 'All right, I got caught up. I was excited; I made a mistake. And now it needs to go. And now he needs to go.' "

This all bent toward a punchline and a plan.

"I know this is going to sound nuts. … Instead of president, we make Donald Trump king. We make him the first king of America," he offered, citing Queen Elizabeth as a good example.

"Everyone makes a big deal when she shows up — she has no power at all," Kimmel said. "In the morning, they put a crown on her head, she stands there and waves, she goes back to bed, that's it. … We need to set him up in a castle, maybe in Florida, lead him to the top and then lock the door to that castle. Forever.

"Let's make America Great Britain again."