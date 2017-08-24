Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'made peace' with Jay Leno and it's all because of his newborn son

Jimmy Kimmel has staunchly been Team Letterman in the storied rivalry between former "Late Show" host David Letterman and his "Tonight Show" rival Jay Leno.

For years, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host has traded barbs with Leno, who was infamously favored as Johnny Carson's successor despite Letterman having been groomed for the post.

However, Kimmel recently said that he and Leno "have made peace" in their sub-feud.

"After my son had his operation, he called me and he was very nice," Kimmel said in the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

This, after years of the Letterman sympathizer grousing about and insulting Leno. Conversely, Leno has blamed Kimmel's "mean streak" for lower ratings.