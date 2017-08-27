ENTERTAINMENT

John Carpenter, Stephen King and more horror world greats react to the death of Tobe Hooper

Jevon Phillips
The horror film genre not only attracts a devoted audience, but also dedicated filmmakers and writers who make the form their specialty. So the outpouring of sympathy and reactions to the death of Tobe Hooper, director of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist" were strong within the horror community. The likes of William Friedkin, John Carpenter, Stephen King and more took to Twitter to offer their condolences and remembrances.

