John Oliver trashes President Trump's initial Charlottesville response as weak

On Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver harshly condemned President Trump for his response to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., this weekend.

"It's the kind of tragedy that calls for true leadership from whoever is in the Oval Office," Oliver said.

And as far as Oliver is concerned, that's not what happened.

In brief remarks Saturday, Trump claimed there was bigotry and hatred "on many sides" -- a statement that immediately drew criticism across the political spectrum. (Trump delivered another statement Monday morning, directly condemning hate groups and vowing that "justice will be delivered.")

"There honestly aren't that many instances in modern American politics where you can honestly think, 'That guy really should have mentioned the Nazis,' but this is emphatically one of them," Oliver said, arguing that Trump had made "a wild false equivalence between Nazis and people who oppose Nazis."

The comedian said there is a reason Trump enjoys vocal support among white nationalists such as David Duke, who said on Saturday that "we're going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump."

"Nazis are a lot like cats. If they like you, it's probably because you're feeding them," said Oliver, also noting that Trump dodged repeated questions about his support among the racist groups at the rally.

"It simply doesn't get easier than disavowing Nazis," Oliver said, describing it as a "presidential gimme" like pardoning a turkey. "It is almost impossible to screw up."

"Incredibly, in a country where previous presidents have actually had to defeat Nazis," he concluded, "we now have one who cannot even be bothered to... condemn them."

Elsewhere in the episode, Oliver took a closer look (warning: the episode contains explicit language) at another one of this week's ominous headlines, escalating tensions with North Korea. Bonus? He tapped "Weird Al" Yankovic for a new ode to the escalating threat of a nuclear attack.