Johnny Cash's children denounce Charlottesville neo-Nazi wearing T-shirt with Cash's name

Johnny Cash, shown performing with Louis Armstrong, was known for championing social causes.

The children of country music titan Johnny Cash issued a strong and unequivocal statement about their father's legacy Wednesday after a video captured a protester wearing a T-shirt with Cash’s name on it at the violent racial clash in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

The rally resulted in the death of one counter-protester and injured numerous others.

“We were sickened by the association,” said the note signed by Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, Tara and John Carter Cash.

“Johnny Cash was a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice,” read the note, which Rosanne Cash posted on her Facebook page and distributed to more than 99,000 Twitter followers.