Kardashian family pledges $500,000 to Harvey relief efforts

The Kardashian family announced Tuesday that they would be donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (NBCUniversal)

The Kardashians are picking up the gauntlet thrown down by Kevin Hart. The comedian took to Instagram Sunday night to levy a challenge to fellow celebrities to raise funds for Tropical Storm Harvey flood relief, as Houston and surrounding areas were ravaged by the historic storm. On Tuesday, several members of the Kardashian clan took to the Internet to answer Hart's call, collectively pledging $500,000 to the cause. "Houston we are praying for you," Khloé Kardashian tweeted immediately after announcing the family's donation to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Soon after Khloé's announcement, sister Kim Kardashian West and mother Kris Jenner tweeted similar sentiments, both in sending prayers to Houston and reiterating the family's donation to the charitable organizations.