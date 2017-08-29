Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kardashian family pledges $500,000 to Harvey relief efforts
- Trevor Noah says Trump's Sheriff Arpaio pardon renders courts powerless
- Watch Coldplay dedicate new song to Harvey victims -- and vow never to play it again
- Kim Campbell eulogizes her late husband Glen Campbell: 'He was the real deal all the time'
- Corinne Olympios on 'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal: 'I was really a victim of the media'
Kardashian family pledges $500,000 to Harvey relief efforts
|Libby Hill
The Kardashians are picking up the gauntlet thrown down by Kevin Hart.
The comedian took to Instagram Sunday night to levy a challenge to fellow celebrities to raise funds for Tropical Storm Harvey flood relief, as Houston and surrounding areas were ravaged by the historic storm.
On Tuesday, several members of the Kardashian clan took to the Internet to answer Hart's call, collectively pledging $500,000 to the cause.
"Houston we are praying for you," Khloé Kardashian tweeted immediately after announcing the family's donation to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Soon after Khloé's announcement, sister Kim Kardashian West and mother Kris Jenner tweeted similar sentiments, both in sending prayers to Houston and reiterating the family's donation to the charitable organizations.
The Kardashian family is not alone in its altruism, though some parties have chosen to be more reserved in the promotion of their support.
Houston's favorite daughter, Beyoncé, told the Houston Chronicle Monday that she was working closely with her philanthropic organization BeyGOOD to support relief efforts.
"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she told the Chronicle.
“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."
Some areas of Houston have seen more than 40 inches of rain since Friday night, and with continued rain Tuesday morning, Addicks Dam outside the city experienced its first-ever spillway breach. It is estimated that more than 450,000 people will seek federal aid in the wake of the storm.