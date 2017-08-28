Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper are super-friends no more
What began as a tasteless joke at the expense of President Trump continues to have real-life consequences for comedian Kathy Griffin.
In an extensive interview with The Cut, Griffin admitted that her 17-year friendship with Anderson Cooper, with whom she co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve gig for a decade, ended in the wake of the Trump controversy.
In May, Griffin publicized a photo shoot that featured her holding a bloodied imitation severed head bearing a strong resemblance to the president. The backlash was immediate and largely bipartisan, as many saw the images as glorifying violence and furthering political division.
Griffin quickly apologized for the misstep but the damage had been done, with condemnation from the White House, investigation by the Secret Service and the loss of several jobs, including her CNN gig.
On May 30, Cooper tweeted his disapproval of Griffin's artistic expression, calling it "disgusting and completely inappropriate," and Griffin admitted at a June 2 news conference that Cooper's comments hurt her.
In July, Cooper appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" and stated that he and Griffin were still friends.
"Yeah, we’re still friends, and look I said what I said about — I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back," he stated.
But Griffin claimed that at that point, nearly two months after the fact, she had yet to hear from Cooper privately.
In reality, it wasn't until Aug. 10 that Cooper finally reached out to Griffin in a series of text messages, CNN confirmed to The Cut — at which point Griffin informed him that their friendship was over.