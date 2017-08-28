Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper are super-friends no more

What began as a tasteless joke at the expense of President Trump continues to have real-life consequences for comedian Kathy Griffin.

In an extensive interview with The Cut, Griffin admitted that her 17-year friendship with Anderson Cooper, with whom she co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve gig for a decade, ended in the wake of the Trump controversy.

In May, Griffin publicized a photo shoot that featured her holding a bloodied imitation severed head bearing a strong resemblance to the president. The backlash was immediate and largely bipartisan, as many saw the images as glorifying violence and furthering political division.

Griffin quickly apologized for the misstep but the damage had been done, with condemnation from the White House, investigation by the Secret Service and the loss of several jobs, including her CNN gig.

On May 30, Cooper tweeted his disapproval of Griffin's artistic expression, calling it "disgusting and completely inappropriate," and Griffin admitted at a June 2 news conference that Cooper's comments hurt her.