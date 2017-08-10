Keep calm and watch Seth Meyers break down Trump's war of words with North Korea

Seems like a lifetime ago that social media hosted escapist pleasures such as arguing over the color of a dress, and those innocent days probably aren't coming back any time soon, given the recent escalation in rhetoric between North Korea and President Trump.

Undaunted, late-night hosts have been mining the situation for material since the news broke Tuesday. While Samantha Bee's "Full Frontal" briefly expressed gratitude for the experienced presence of national security advisor H.R. McMaster during this crisis, Seth Meyers offered his own take on Wednesday's "A Closer Look" segment.

"It's an extremely tense, delicate situation that requires calm diplomacy and sober deliberation," the "Late Night" host began. "Unfortunately, we elected a human bullhorn with a corn syrup addiction."

After replaying the clip of Trump's crossed-arms "fire and fury" threats, Meyers compared his posture to that of an impatient Starbucks customer and advised, "Hey, man, when you respond to North Korea, you're not supposed to sound like North Korea."

Meyers went on to recount Trump's use of Twitter to address this and other controversies, a habit that frequently catches White House officials off guard. The segment went on to reference how the president's tweets on North Korea have been viewed by China, who called them "emotional venting."

"China now treats our president the way parents treat a 16-year-old who won't come down for Thanksgiving dinner," Meyers explained.