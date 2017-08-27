Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Is Taylor Swift trying to turn off her listeners?
- Coldplay and other acts cancel concerts as Hurricane Harvey nears
- 'Bachelor' couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi break off their engagement
- Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher settle lawsuit over website's photos of their kids
- Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyrics: Let the analysis begin
Kendrick Lamar opens 2017 VMAs with fiery performances of 'DNA' and 'Humble'
|Randall Roberts
Wearing a red scarf on his head and a poofy winter coat onstage, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar opened the 2017 MTV VMAs needing neither.
Within a few minutes of launching with "DNA" a dancer center stage burst into flames. You could almost feel the heat simmering through the screen.
"I was born like this, since one like this," Lamar rapped. "Immaculate conception/I transform like this, perform like this."
Perform he did, moving into a second track, "Humble," from his recent album "Damn."
Shedding the coat, he stood in front of a fiery backdrop grid that burned as dancers scaled it. As they did so, Lamar rapped, “My left stroke just went viral/Right stroke put lil' baby in a spiral."
It was the opening shot of a VMAs in which politics and protest may end up taking center stage. Indeed, moments later presenter Paris Jackson drew a rousing applause when she denounced the racism and hatred propogated by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.