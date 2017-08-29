Kim Campbell eulogizes her late husband Glen Campbell: 'He was the real deal all the time'

Glen and Kim Campbell photographed during an interview with The Times at their Malibu home on July 27, 2011.

It's been three weeks since the death of country music legend Glen Campbell, but the world continues to mourn the loss of the "Wichita Lineman" singer.

At an invitation-only memorial service held for the showman last Thursday at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater, his widow, Kim Campbell, delivered a stirring eulogy.

Campbell’s wife told assembled family and friends that she wished she could tell them all about who her husband was when they weren’t around. But she didn't need to.

"There were no secrets with Glen," Kim Campbell said. "He was the real deal all the time."

In Campbell's eulogy she utilized visuals from the recent solar eclipse to illustrate her loss.

"A few days ago, I put on protective glasses to watch the eclipse. It was disorienting. Everything was so dark. I felt like I had suddenly gone blind. But when I gazed up at the sun, I could still feel its warmth and see its soft glow through the lenses," Campbell wrote.

"Then I noticed a little sliver of pure darkness begin to cover the light."

