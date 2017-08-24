Lady Gaga teases to 'Five Foot Two' documentary: 'They will leave, and then I'll be alone'

Lady Gaga still knows how to bring the drama, if teasers to "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two," a new documentary about her life, are any indication.

"I'm known for being larger than life, but really I'm just ... #GagaFiveFootTwo," she tweeted Thursday morning, ahead of three clips and a poster for Netflix's doc.

One tease shows her ascending on cables toward the Dallas Cowboys' stadium rafters in preparation for her over-the-top Super Bowl halftime show entrance; in another, she sits in a doctor's exam room, hearing about treatment options — including a "component of psych" — presumably for her chronic pain.

"I'm alone, Brandon, every night. And all these people will leave. Right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone," she sobs to designer-stylist Brandon Maxwell in the third. "And I go from everyone touching me all day, and talking at me all day, to total silence."