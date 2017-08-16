Attention, 'Hamilton' fans: Lin-Manuel Miranda is out on the street to greet you today

Lin-Manuel Miranda has love for those committed "Hamilton" lottery fans.

The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" creator and former star took to Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday to surprise prospective theater-goers waiting in line for tickets to the opening-night show.

Miranda not only showed up to greet fans, but he will also host a live #Ham4Ham performance with special guests outside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre at 1 p.m. (The Times will have more on that when it happens.)

FULL COVERAGE: 'Hamilton' in Hollywood

"What started as just a fun way for the Hamilton cast to entertain the crowds of people waiting outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre to enter the Ham4Ham ticket lottery, has turned into a remarkable platform to celebrate the talent and community of Broadway with fans worldwide," according to Manuel's website.

The popular pre-show performance was announced on the new Hamilton mobile app on Wednesday, and Miranda took to social media to promote his appearance at the $10 ticket lottery. Here's how that works.

"Gmorning early risers I got love for you," he tweeted, sharing photos of the ecstatic fans who greeted him.