Attention, 'Hamilton' fans: Lin-Manuel Miranda is out on the street to greet you today
|Nardine Saad
Lin-Manuel Miranda has love for those committed "Hamilton" lottery fans.
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" creator and former star took to Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday to surprise prospective theater-goers waiting in line for tickets to the opening-night show.
Miranda not only showed up to greet fans, but he will also host a live #Ham4Ham performance with special guests outside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre at 1 p.m. (The Times will have more on that when it happens.)
"What started as just a fun way for the Hamilton cast to entertain the crowds of people waiting outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre to enter the Ham4Ham ticket lottery, has turned into a remarkable platform to celebrate the talent and community of Broadway with fans worldwide," according to Manuel's website.
The popular pre-show performance was announced on the new Hamilton mobile app on Wednesday, and Miranda took to social media to promote his appearance at the $10 ticket lottery. Here's how that works.
"Gmorning early risers I got love for you," he tweeted, sharing photos of the ecstatic fans who greeted him.
"Hamilton," which began previews on Friday, will play at the Pantages through Dec. 30.
