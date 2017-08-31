'Lord of the Flies' all-girl reboot news gets savaged by skeptics

'Lord of the Flies' is getting an all-girl makeover courtesy of Warner Bros. The above image is from the 1963 film adaptation.

But instead of the typical "childhood-ruining" complaints levied against gender-swapped reboots, such as last year's " Ghostbusters ," the Internet is angry that recasting the story with women fundamentally misses the entire point of the novel.

The Hollywood recycle, reduce and reuse strategy of content creation has reached a new level of ridiculousness. Deadline reported Wednesday that Warner Bros. is creating an all-girl film adaptation of William Golding's classic novel " Lord of the Flies ."

For those with only hazy memories of their 9th-grade literature class, "Lord of the Flies" is a 1954 novel about a group of British boys trapped on an uninhabited island, forced to govern themselves, to disastrous and deadly ends.

There have already been three cinematic adaptations of the book -- in 1963, 1975 and 1990 -- all with male casts.

In most interpretations, the boys' failure at self-governance is meant to mirror modern society's own tendency toward toxic masculinity and harmful posturing.

Golding said as much himself about that issue in an introduction for a "Flies" audiobook, where he spoke about how the book wouldn't work using women.

"I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men. They are far superior and always have been," Golding said.

Twitter also had plenty to say about the fact that the Warner Bros. project, despite starring all women, will still be directed and written by two men, Scott McGehee and David Siegel.