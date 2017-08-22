Mark Wahlberg is Forbes' top-earning actor of 2017, making way more than top-paid actress Emma Stone

Mark Wahlberg is riding high on this year's Forbes list of top-earning actors.

The rapper-turned-actor earned an estimated $68 million between June 2016 and June 2017, the financial mag reported Tuesday, edging out last year's top earner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

That figure sums up the Boston native's paydays from the forthcoming comedy "Daddy's Home 2" and action flick "Transformers: The Last Knight," plus earnings from his AT&T endorsement deal and his family's A&E reality series, "Wahlburgers." Incidentally, his "Transformers" outing was the lowest-grossing film of the franchise to date.

Johnson dropped to the No. 2 spot this year with $65 million, thanks to earnings from his tentpole films "Baywatch" and "Jumanji." That's still a modest improvement from the "Fate of the Furious" star and producer's $64.5-million payout from 2016, which saw him displace three-time list-topper Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking of Iron Man, the "Avengers" star dropped to the No. 6 spot this year with $48 million. However, his Marvel Cinematic Universe brethren — Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt and Vin Diesel — all placed in the magazine's top 20.

Diesel, who also served as "F8's" star and producer and voiced baby Groot in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," clinched this year's No. 3 spot with $54.5 million.

Despite Adam Sandler's critically maligned Netflix films, his lucrative production deal with the streaming service kept him in the top five. The comedian landed in the fourth spot on the list by earning an estimated $50.4 million.

Just behind him is Chinese action star Jackie Chan, who earned an estimated $49 million. Downey, Tom Cruise and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar rounded out the top 10.