With a new album on the way, is Miley Cyrus taking a detour?

The wait is almost over: Miley Cyrus announced on her website Tuesday the release date and title for her new album.

"Younger Now" will be out Sept. 29, and its promotional image, along with recently released songs, suggest a change of pace for Cyrus, whose NSFW antics have earned her a fair amount of infamy the past few years.

Surrounded by bejeweled beading, the album's title is spelled out in rope that would look right at home in a lasso. Are we about to meet Miley the rodeo queen (and reformed wrecking ball)?

"Malibu" and "Inspired," the first two tastes of Cyrus' new album, have leaned more traditionally pop than her 2015 collaboration with the Flaming Lips, "Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz." And last year as a judge on "The Voice," Cyrus revisited her country roots with godmother Dolly Parton and Pentatonix on a blistering renditon of "Jolene."

Perhaps Cyrus will drop more clues about her new direction when she performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27.