Miley Cyrus explains absence from Teen Choice Awards with plug for new single

Miley Cyrus is blaming her "unrealistic schedule" for bailing on Sunday's Teen Choice Awards, and she spun her truancy into an announcement about her upcoming single, "Younger Now."

Because that's what pros do.

The "Malibu" singer was the recipient of the show's top honor, the Ultimate Choice Award, but failed to appear at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night to accept it.

The reformed enfant terrible, an 18-time Teen Choice Award winner, was announced as a last-minute cancellation early in the ceremony, the Associated Press said.

"I know," presenter Victoria Justice said. "It's a bummer."

Cyrus later took to Instagram to thank her "dearest fans" and all those watching for voting for her.

"I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!" the 24-year-old wrote, adding, "I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!"

Then Cyrus divulged her secret (and what appears to be throwback cover art for the eponymous album): Her new single and its accompanying music video are set to drop on Friday. It's the latest in the lead-up to the release of her sixth studio album, due Sept. 29.

"I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen!" she added. "I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!"