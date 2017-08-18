Miley Cyrus goes full Elvis and Dolly in 'Younger Now' music video

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Miley Cyrus is making good on her promise of returning to her country music roots with her latest single, "Younger Now."
The pop star and "Voice" judge released the titular track from her forthcoming album on Friday, along with a a retro-inspired music video that features a geriatric carnival, toddler mimes, a sock-hop and puppet show.
She's still Miley, after all.
The evolving singer teased to the release on Sunday, just after she dropped out of an appearance at the Teen Choice Awards.
While not quite as twangy as "Inspired," the soulful "Younger Now" talks of an awakening and change, of not being afraid of who she used to be.
"No one stays the same/ You know what goes up must come down/ Change is a thing you can count on/ I feel so much younger now," she croons.
It's the liberal 24-year-old's latest effort to win over (or perhaps win back?) country music fans and red-state residents, as promised in her June cover story for Billboard: "I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I'm sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?" she told the mag.
For the cover of "Younger Now," the former "Hannah Montana" star traded in her signature accessory for an Elvis-inspired coif and rhinestone jumpsuit. Her styling also paid tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton, who will be featured on the album's "Rainbowland" track.
Cyrus' full album drops on Sept. 29.