Morgan Freeman to receive Life Achievement honor at SAG Awards

With almost 100 film credits under his belt, Morgan Freeman is being honored for his body of work by the Screen Actors Guild.

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA announced that the 80-year-old is set to receive its 54th Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards on Jan. 21.

Freeman, who was last seen in April's "Going in Style," has already earned recognition from nearly every other prominent organization in Hollywood. He won an Oscar in 2005 for his supporting turn in "Million Dollar Baby"; SAG also honored him for his performance in that film. He's also been the recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.'s Cecil B. DeMille Award, an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center Honor.

"Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

“He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.”

Last year, actress Lily Tomlin took home SAG's Life Achievement Award. Other recent honorees include Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno and Dick Van Dyke.