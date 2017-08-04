Next episode of 'Game of Thrones' leaks online, but was not part of recent hack

On the same week that a cyberattack was said to have compromised the security of some of HBO's programming, this Sunday's episode of perhaps its most closely guarded secret -- "Game of Thrones -- leaked online.

A low-res version of the fourth episode of the blockbuster drama's seventh season appeared on a Reddit thread ahead of its premiere date Sunday.

According to a spokesperson from HBO, the leak was related to one of HBO's distribution partners, Star India, and had no relation to the hack.

“This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon," a statement from a Star India representative said. "We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause.

"This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action,” the statement concluded.

The network is also continuing to work with law enforcement to investigate the security breach that took place earlier this week.

“At this time, we do not believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing,” HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler told staff members in an email sent Wednesday afternoon.