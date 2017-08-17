Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- How the 'Hamilton' silhouette became the musical’s iconic image
- Johnny Cash's children denounce Charlottesville neo-Nazi wearing T-shirt with Cash's name
- Baseball and punk rock unite on X night at Dodger Stadium
- Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston top list of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses
- Shania Twain will mount 42-city tour of U.S., Canada in 2018
On 'SNL,' Tina Fey advises staying home during far-right rallies: 'Let these morons scream into the empty air'
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I really want to say, to encourage all good, sane Americans, to treat these rallies this weekend like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads. Don't show up. Let these morons scream into the empty air.
Tina Fey on 'Saturday Night Live'