Patty Jenkins isn't surprised James Cameron doesn't get 'Wonder Woman'

Director Patty Jenkins, right, with Gal Gadot on the set of "Wonder Woman."

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has some words about James Cameron's comments on the Amazonian warrior goddess: Of course he doesn't get it.

Following the "Avatar" director's claims that "Wonder Woman" is a "step backwards" for women, Jenkins responded in a tweet that Cameron's thoughts are "unsurprising" because he "is not a woman."

In an interview with the Guardian, Cameron threw some shade on "Wonder Woman's" success by trying to compare Diana Prince to Sarah Connor from his "Terminator" franchise.

"[Sarah Connor] was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit," Cameron said. Nothing like the "objectified" "beauty icon" he considers Wonder Woman to be.

Jenkins points out that Cameron's narrow qualifications for what makes a "good" female hero are restrictive and not at all progressive.

"If women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we," Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins also insisted that there should be room for all types of female lead characters and that women themselves should be the judge of these "icons of progress."

"There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman," she wrote.

Read Jenkins' full statement below.