Pop singer Kesha announces first solo tour in four years

Pop singer Kesha has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album "Rainbow," and she'll cap it in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.

It will be the artist's first solo run since her Warrior Tour in 2013, a delay due in part to a series of allegations and civil actions between the artist, who was born Kesha Sebert, and her onetime producer, Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald. The producer is suing Kesha for defamation after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her. He denies the allegations.

Kesha recently concluded an extended run of dates under the cuss-laden title Kesha and the Creepies: ... the World Tour. But the Rainbow Tour will be a bigger production and will focus on music from her new album, which comes out Aug. 11.

The 21-date tour will see the artist perform at a number of notable venues, foregoing arena-sized stages for more intimate locales. The pop star, whose mother, Pebe Sebert, is a veteran country songwriter, will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 29, the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on Oct. 9 and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on Oct. 18.

After a Halloween gig at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, Kesha will conclude this leg of her tour at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 1.

Here's the full run of dates:

Rainbow Tour 2017:

Sept. 26: Birmingham, Ala. — Iron City

Sept. 27: Nashville — Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 29: Atlanta — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 30: Charlotte, N.C. — The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 2: Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz

Oct. 4: Boston — House of Blues

Oct. 6: Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 7: Philadelphia — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 9: New York — Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 13: Lakewood, Ohio — Lakewood Civic Auditorium

Oct. 15: Detroit — The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 16: Toronto — Rebel

Oct. 18: Chicago — Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 19: Milwaukee — Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 23: Kansas City, Mo. — Uptown Theatre

Oct. 24: Denver — Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 25: Salt Lake City — The Complex

Oct. 27: Seattle — Showbox SoDo

Oct. 28: Portland, Ore. — Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

Oct. 31 - San Francisco — Masonic Auditorium

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles — Hollywood Palladium