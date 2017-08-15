Robert Yancy, son of Natalie Cole, found dead at 39

Natalie Cole and Robert Yancy at Cole's 60th birthday party in 2010 in Beverly Hills.

Robert Yancy, son of the late R&B star Natalie Cole and grandson of music legend Nat King Cole, has died, law enforcement officials have confirmed to The Times. He was 39.

TMZ first reported Tuesday that Yancy was found in his San Fernando Valley apartment Monday night after a friend hadn't heard from him for several days.

His cause of death is currently attributed to natural causes.

Yancy was preceded in death by his mother, who died Dec. 31, 2015, of congestive heart failure at age 65 and by his father, gospel musician and pastor Marvin Yancy, who died March 22, 1985, of a heart attack.

The elder Yancy was just 34 when he died.

