Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a baby

Singer Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary have a baby on the way, the 22-year-old model announced on social media Thursday with a sonogram picture.

And here's the twist: "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" Geary said.

Alan, of course, would be Alan Thicke, Robin's father, who died suddenly in December at 69 from a ruptured aorta after collapsing on an ice rink. The couple, who made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, are "very excited" about the little one, she said.

Thicke, 40, already has a 7-year-old child with ex-wife Paula Patton, who filed for divorce from him in October 2014 after their separation earlier that year. They reached a deal in that split in March 2015 but have since sparred occasionally over custody of son Julian Fuego Thicke.