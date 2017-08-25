Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z to open 'Saturday Night Live' Season 43
- James Cameron thinks 'Wonder Woman's success is 'misguided': 'She's an objectified icon'
- Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'made peace' with Jay Leno and it's all because of his newborn son
- Trevor Noah takes on Trump's Phoenix rally, while Andra Day strikes a nerve through song
- Linkin Park says an L.A. public memorial for Chester Bennington is in the works
Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z to open 'Saturday Night Live' Season 43
|Nardine Saad
Hey, girl, Ryan Gosling is hosting "Saturday Night Live" again.
The "Blade Runner 2049" star will be joined by musical guest Jay-Z for the Season 43 opener on Sept. 30, the NBC show announced on Twitter.
The Oscar-nominated "La La Land" star last hosted the show in December 2015, when he was promoting "The Big Short." He giggled his way through his opening monologue and an alien abduction sketch featuring Kate McKinnon. Gosling will make his return appearance before "Blade Runner 2049" opens Oct. 6.
Jay-Z, who has appeared on the show a number of times before, is expected to perform music from his dishy "4:44" album that dropped in June.
The sketch comedy show has enjoyed a surge in ratings over the past year, thanks to Alec Baldwin's impressions of President Trump and the show's scathing take on the political climate. "SNL" is up for 22 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, tying with HBO's "Westworld" for the most nominations this year.