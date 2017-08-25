Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z to open 'Saturday Night Live' Season 43

Hey, girl, Ryan Gosling is hosting "Saturday Night Live" again.

The "Blade Runner 2049" star will be joined by musical guest Jay-Z for the Season 43 opener on Sept. 30, the NBC show announced on Twitter.

The Oscar-nominated "La La Land" star last hosted the show in December 2015, when he was promoting "The Big Short." He giggled his way through his opening monologue and an alien abduction sketch featuring Kate McKinnon. Gosling will make his return appearance before "Blade Runner 2049" opens Oct. 6.