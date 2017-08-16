'Game of Thrones' episode leaks thanks to scheduling flub

If "Game of Thrones" Season 7 was a boat, it would have gone full Titanic by now.

On Wednesday, Tom Krogsgaard Nielsen, the vice president of public relations for HBO Europe, announced that because of a mistake, Sunday's episode had been publicly available for a short period of time, according to the Associated Press.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms,” Nielsen said in a statement to several media outlets. “This is not connected to the recent cyber-incident at HBO in the U.S.”

The cyber-incident in question involved a hacker demanding ransom and repeatedly leaking internal information from the network, including "Game of Thrones" plot lines and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episodes.

In good news for HBO, the fantasy drama remains an untouchable behemoth in the face of continued leaks.

Though Season 7's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War," was leaked online ahead of its Aug. 6 air date — in an unrelated leak — it still drew 10.2 million viewers. The episode garnered the highest ratings ever for the series until being immediately surpassed by the next episode, "Eastwatch."

"Game of Thrones" airs the penultimate episode of Season 7 at 9 p.m. Sunday.

HBO did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Wednesday morning.