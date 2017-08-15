Seth Meyers and his late-night cohorts condemn Trump's delayed response to Charlottesville

After a nightmarish weekend in which speculation about nuclear war with North Korea gave way to rallies by white supremacists and violence in Charlottesville, Va., late-night hosts were ready for a fight Monday night.

On "Late Night," Seth Meyers was solemn as he decried President Trump's lackluster Saturday condemnation of the racist extremists, speaking at length about how Trump's own words laid the groundwork for conflict.

"Some ignored it or played it down when Donald Trump claimed our first black president wasn’t born in this country. It was racist and insane, but he was written off as a clown, a bitter little man who didn’t know an American could have a name like Barack Obama," Meyers intoned.

"Then he called Mexicans rapists during the speech announcing his candidacy. He called Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas.' Then he brought Steve Bannon into the White House with him, worked to take voting rights away from black people and hammered away at the idea that Chicago was a wasteland because of the violent black people living there.

"And now white supremacists and American Nazis are visible and energetic and demonstrative in a way we’ve not seen in our lifetime," Meyer continued.

On Monday, the president delivered a more strongly worded statement specifically targeting the KKK and white supremacists.