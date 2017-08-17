Shania Twain will mount 42-city tour of U.S., Canada in 2018

Shania Twain, shown performing in April at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, will embark on a North American tour in 2018.

Canadian countr-pop star Shania Twain will hit the concert trail in 2018 with her first tour in three years, in support of her forthcoming album, "Now."

The album, due Sept. 29, is her first new collection in 15 years, since 2002's "Up!" The tour is scheduled to open May 3 in Tacoma, Wash., and includes stops in 42 cities in the U.S. and Canada. It will reach Los Angeles near the end, with a stop at Staples Center on Aug. 3 before wrapping up the following day in Las Vegas.

General ticket sales for most dates begin Aug. 24, with a presale for American Express cardholders beginning Aug. 22.

Next week, Twain will perform at the opening night ceremony for the 2017 U.S. Tennis Open in Flushing, N.Y., on Aug. 28. The event will be televised on ESPN2, and Twain plans to include some of her biggest hits as well as some of the new material from "Now."