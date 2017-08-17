Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Shania Twain will mount 42-city tour of U.S., Canada in 2018
|Randy Lewis
Canadian countr-pop star Shania Twain will hit the concert trail in 2018 with her first tour in three years, in support of her forthcoming album, "Now."
The album, due Sept. 29, is her first new collection in 15 years, since 2002's "Up!" The tour is scheduled to open May 3 in Tacoma, Wash., and includes stops in 42 cities in the U.S. and Canada. It will reach Los Angeles near the end, with a stop at Staples Center on Aug. 3 before wrapping up the following day in Las Vegas.
General ticket sales for most dates begin Aug. 24, with a presale for American Express cardholders beginning Aug. 22.
Next week, Twain will perform at the opening night ceremony for the 2017 U.S. Tennis Open in Flushing, N.Y., on Aug. 28. The event will be televised on ESPN2, and Twain plans to include some of her biggest hits as well as some of the new material from "Now."
On Wednesday night, she introduced "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," her latest single from "Now," on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."
Of the new album, the first since her highly publicized divorce from Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who also was her producer and songwriting collaborator during most of her 1990s heyday, she told The Times earlier this year: “Right from the beginning, I was not going to collaborate with anybody for this one. This needed to be an independent experience.
“I hadn’t written by myself for a long time,” she said. “I was married for 14 years to my collaborator, and I really just needed to do that again. I needed to go back and do that by myself and have an uninterrupted flow of creativity that was insular, to see what I was made of, to see what I have there.”