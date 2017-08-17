Taylor Swift makes 'generous investment' in Mariska Hargitay's sexual assault victims' charity

Taylor Swift has selected Mariska Hargitay's charity the Joyful Heart Foundation to receive a donation after the singer won her sexual assault case against a former DJ on Monday.

"@taylorswift13's courage & generous investment in our work send a powerful message to survivors: you are not alone," Hargitay, the "Law & Order: SVU" actress, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

While the size of the donation was not revealed, Joyful Heart Chief Executive Maile M. Zambuto confirmed to the Huffington Post that Swift had made an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence."

It was a nice bit of resonance for Swift, who in 2014 famously named her cat Olivia Benson after the SVU detective character Hargitay has been portraying since the singer was 9 years old. (The two Olivias met in 2015, when Swift's tour hit Philadelphia; Hargitay, who had a cameo in the "Bad Blood" video, also joined the singer and model Cara Delevingne onstage during the song "Style.")

Swift was awarded a symbolic $1 on Monday by a civil jury that agreed former radio host David Mueller had sexually assaulted her at a 2013 meet-and-greet photo op.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," the 27-year-old said in a statement issued after the verdict (via E! News). "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."