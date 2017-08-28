Taylor Swift gets petty and Pink talks pretty in the must-see moments from MTV's Video Music Awards

Pink performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. (Joshua Blanchard / MTV1617 / Getty Images for MTV)

Were you too busy watching [spoiler] revealed as [spoiler] on Sunday night's "Game of Thrones" finale to watch MTV's Video Music Awards? Fear not! We've gathered up four must-see moments from the socially conscious affair (and one lackluster video debut from Taylor Swift) to keep you in the loop. Pink's PowerPoint presentation

It was a banner night for singer Pink, who received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her body of work and used the occasion to share an anecdote about her daughter Willow. Recently, Pink stated, her daughter referred to herself as "the ugliest person she knew" and complained that she looked like a boy with long hair. At first, the "Raise Your Glass" singer was taken aback by her daughter's words but soon swung into action, compiling an elaborate PowerPoint presentation about the history of androgynous rock stars, including Michael Jackson, David Bowie and Annie Lennox. Pink relayed a simple sentiment that most of us could learn a lot from: "So, baby, girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl." Logic talks emotions

Plenty of artists used the VMAs stage to speak passionately about issues they care about, but few did so as extensively as rapper Logic. After his performance of "1-800-273-8255" with Khalid and Alessia Cara, the title of which is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Logic talked about mental health and equality. Beginning at 3:50 in the above video, Logic first thanked the audience for giving him a platform to discuss the important issue of mental health. He then quickly pivoted to other pressing social issues including discrimination, sexism and domestic violence. "I don’t give a damn if you’re black, white or any color in between," Logic said. "I don’t care if you’re Christian, you’re Muslim, you’re gay, you’re straight, I am gonna fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally and that is why we must fight." Jared Leto honors Chester Bennington

Logic's performance and subsequent speech were particularly moving given the past year's loss of two rock musicians to suicide – Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell. Jared Leto, an Academy Award winner and frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, spoke about both men at Sunday's ceremony. "MTV asked me to come here to say a few words about Chester and the late, great, Chris Cornell, two artists I had the absolute pleasure of touring with," Leto said of the two singers who were also close friends. “Chester said of Chris, ‘Your voice was joy and pain and anger and forgiveness, love and heartache, all wrapped up into one,” Leto recalled. Leto also recounted his own memories of Bennington. "I think about his heart," Leto said. "And I remember his voice. At once ferocious and delicate, that voice will live forever." Fifth Harmony gets shady

Despite the pleas for equality and the heartfelt speeches, there was still plenty of time for pettiness at the VMAs, as evidenced by Fifth Harmony's performance. As the group took the stage to perform its latest single, "Angel," a mystery fifth member appeared in the lineup before being unceremoniously yanked offstage as the song began. What appeared as an inexplicable stunt to the uninitiated was likely a shady reference to former Fifth Harmony frontwoman Camila Cabello, who exited the group in December to pursue a solo career. It wasn't so much that Cabello's departure stung her former colleagues but that she reportedly failed to inform them of her decision before announcing it to the world. Oops. Also Taylor Swift