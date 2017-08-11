Taylor Swift's former bodyguard testifies in groping trial

Following Taylor Swift's testimony that former radio host David Mueller grabbed her bare behind during a pre-concert meet-and-greet, Swift's then-bodyguard took the stand on Friday to back up her story.

Greg Dent said he saw former KYGO-FM DJ David Mueller reach under the singer's skirt during a June 2013 meet-and-greet session, according to the Associated Press.

Mueller, who names Swift, her mother and their radio liaison in a lawsuit, denies that he groped Swift. He is seeking $3 million from the singer as compensation for getting fired and for what he calls the ruining of his career. Swift countersued seeking a symbolic $1 to set an example for other women.

The trial, which began with jury selection on Monday, was scheduled to last through Aug. 17; by Friday it appeared to be moving quickly toward closing arguments, the AP said.

In U.S. District Court in Denver, Dent said that when Mueller put his arm around Swift during their photo op, his hand went under her skirt and the singer jumped to push her skirt down. She then moved closer to Mueller's girlfriend, who also was in the photo. (The photographer, Stephanie Simbeck, testified Thursday that she saw Swift "fall into the female" with a shocked look on her face; the photographer said she heard Swift say that Mueller had grabbed her behind.)

Dent didn't intervene, the AP said, which Mueller lawyer Gabe McFarland emphasized. Dent said he took cues from Swift, and, though he stepped up and looked at the singer, her continuation of the meet-and-greet made him let it go.

"I didn't do anything because sometimes [Swift] said I was a little too mean," he said when McFarland continued to press.

He added that Swift seemed off after the incident and spoke up when the meet-and-greet was over.