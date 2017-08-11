Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'
- Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup has a silver lining, says Kristen Bell
- Jennifer Lawrence reveals what she would have changed about 'Passengers'
- SNL' alum Bill Hader returns to his roots to channel his inner Scaramucci
- The 'Hamilton' national tour announces how to get $10 tickets in L.A.
Taylor Swift's former bodyguard testifies in groping trial
|Nardine Saad
Following Taylor Swift's testimony that former radio host David Mueller grabbed her bare behind during a pre-concert meet-and-greet, Swift's then-bodyguard took the stand on Friday to back up her story.
Greg Dent said he saw former KYGO-FM DJ David Mueller reach under the singer's skirt during a June 2013 meet-and-greet session, according to the Associated Press.
Mueller, who names Swift, her mother and their radio liaison in a lawsuit, denies that he groped Swift. He is seeking $3 million from the singer as compensation for getting fired and for what he calls the ruining of his career. Swift countersued seeking a symbolic $1 to set an example for other women.
The trial, which began with jury selection on Monday, was scheduled to last through Aug. 17; by Friday it appeared to be moving quickly toward closing arguments, the AP said.
In U.S. District Court in Denver, Dent said that when Mueller put his arm around Swift during their photo op, his hand went under her skirt and the singer jumped to push her skirt down. She then moved closer to Mueller's girlfriend, who also was in the photo. (The photographer, Stephanie Simbeck, testified Thursday that she saw Swift "fall into the female" with a shocked look on her face; the photographer said she heard Swift say that Mueller had grabbed her behind.)
Dent didn't intervene, the AP said, which Mueller lawyer Gabe McFarland emphasized. Dent said he took cues from Swift, and, though he stepped up and looked at the singer, her continuation of the meet-and-greet made him let it go.
"I didn't do anything because sometimes [Swift] said I was a little too mean," he said when McFarland continued to press.
He added that Swift seemed off after the incident and spoke up when the meet-and-greet was over.
Mueller's then-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, was the last witness to testify on Friday. Melcher recounted the "surreal" events of the night, essentially backing up Mueller's testimony that he jumped into the photo at the last second.
"I wasn’t paying attention directly to what he was doing to get into the photo," Melcher said on the stand, according to the Denver Post. "It happened very quickly, to be honest. I was aware that he was trying to get into the frame."
Melcher said Mueller was devastated when Swift's security detail ousted the couple from the concert after the incident.
"Being escorted out of a show, in our position, it was a very serious thing," she said.
Melcher asked Mueller if he did it, and he was shocked by the question.
Earlier this week, Mueller said another station employee boasted of groping Swift, though Swift insisted that the man who groped her was Mueller.
"He stayed attached to my bare ... cheek as I lurched away from him," Swift testified, adding: "It was a definite grab. A very long grab."