Watch Taylor Swift's bold 'Look What You Made Me Do' video, which premiered during the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's new video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which premiered during the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, features her dressed as a zombie, a diamond-drenched queen, a red-dressed seductress, a car-crash victim, a bird in a cage, a kitty-masked thief with a baseball bat, a biker chick wearing studded leather and a whip-snapping dominatrix.

As she poses and pretends, Swift makes a not-so-veiled reference to her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, getting all combative behind the microphone as a feather-light melody jumps behind her.

The video premiered during a ceremony hosted by pop star and avowed Swift nemesis Katy Perry. Perry didn't introduce the clip, a hint that the two probably still aren't besties. Inside the Forum, the video premiered on multiple big screen TVs rose that from the stage, and Perry was nowhere in sight.

As the clip seems to be winding down, the music fades. But Swift hasn't fully made her point. In its final moments arrive a dozen-odd versions of Swift standing in front of a black private jet with the name of her new album, "Reputation," scrawled on it.

The many Swifts start bickering and referencing the various criticisms that have been lobbied at her over the years. "Stop making that face, it's so annoying," the zombie Swift says, a nod to what some believe is the exaggerated excitement the artist shows when she wins awards.

A young version of Swift interrupts with an innocent "Y'all!" but is shot down by an embittered Swift: "Oh stop acting like you're so nice. You're so fake!"

Standing in the center of the line is Swift seemingly dressed as she was at the 2009 VMAs, when West interrupted her victory speech to decry Beyoncé's loss.

Holding her VMA trophy, she says, "I'd like very much to be excluded from this narrative," both a nod to to the musical "Hamilton" and a repeat of a phrase Swift posted on social media in wake of controversy resulting from West's song "Famous." In that 2016 tune, he he boasted that “I made that [profanity] famous” and, therefore, that he and Swift “might still have sex.”

The other Swifts reply in unison: "Oh shut up!"