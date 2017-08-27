Taylor Swift breaks YouTube record with 'Look What You Made Me Do' video

Taylor Swift set a YouTube record with the lyric video for her new single "Look What You Made Me Do," tallying 19 million views in just the first 24 hours.

That's more than double the previous first-day record for a lyric video, which was set in February by the lyric video for the Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This" featuring Coldplay, which registered 9 million views upon its release.

It's also the best 24-hour figure Swift has logged, besting the first-day result for her 2015 official video for "Bad Blood," which attracted 17 million views, and has since totaled more than 1.1 billion views.

As of Sunday morning, the tally for "Look What You Made Me Do" had surpassed 35 million.

It sets the stage for the premiere tonight of Swift's official video for the new single, which will be introduced during the MTV Video Music Awards Ceremony, taking place at the Forum in Inglewood.

The overall record for viewership in the first 24 hours for any music video belongs to Adele, who registered 27.7 million views in 2015 at the premiere of the official video for her song "Hello."