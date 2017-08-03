Tearful 'Everwood' reunion at TCA is short on Chris Pratt, but long on good memories

Vivien Cardone and Treat Williams of "Everwood" speak during the CW portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Aug. 2.

If the CW ever decides to reboot the early 2000s family drama "Everwood," there is one sponsor they should definitely hit up: Kleenex.

Joyful tears flowed freely among the cast and creators during the show's 15-year reunion panel at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour on Wednesday.

The group was reunited to spread the news that CW Seed — the network's streaming service — will begin streaming the four-season series about New York City doctor Andy Brown (Treat Williams) uprooting his kids and moving to a small Colorado town in the wake his wife's death.

Williams was on hand alongside his TV children, Vivien Cardone and Gregory Smith, as well as fellow "Everwood" residents Emily VanCamp, Tom Amandes, Justin Baldoni, John Beasley, Stephanie Niznik and Debra Mooney, along with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Rina Mimoun. (Absent was Chris Pratt, who was a series regular in one of his earliest roles, but more on that later.)

The waterworks started with Berlanti, as he recounted the show's genesis.

"This is an emotional day for me," said the veteran TV producer-writer-director who began his career with family dramas before being consumed by the DC superhero universe on the CW ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" etc.)

"The show obviously was about coming of age. And I was so lucky that I made it when I did, at the beginning of my career," he added. "I’m very blessed. And I realized a few years after, that I’m not sure I’d be that lucky again, in the same way. I’ve been really proud to work on a lot of things I’ve worked on since, but I think probably people that know this show probably know me better, in that way. It was very personal."