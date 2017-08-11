Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Chelsea Manning is ready to make a splash in Vogue's September issue
|Emily Mae Czachor
As far as Vogue is concerned, Chelsea Manning is the woman in red.
The 29-year-old former intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army, who came out as transgender in 2013, appears in the magazine's fabled September issue (featuring Jennifer Lawrence as the cover girl) wearing an electric red Norma Kamali swimsuit.
She posted the photo — shot by the crème de la crème of celebrity photographers, Annie Leibovitz — to her Twitter account Thursday with the caption: "Guess this is what freedom looks like."
guess this is what freedom looks like 😊👙💋🏊♀️🚣♀️⛴️🌅🏖️🏙️ @voguemagazine https://t.co/g7YYNkcd9l 😎🌈💕 https://t.co/nyAUje52bE pic.twitter.com/n4ixFkIdVn— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 10, 2017
In 2013, Manning was convicted — and later granted clemency — for leaking an arsenal of classified military reports to WikiLeaks. Barack Obama commuted her sentence just days before the end of his presidency, and Manning was released from military prison in May, despite her initial 35-year sentence.
Manning had publicly acknowledged her transgender identity the day after the initial sentencing, but remained in an all-male prison for the duration of her stay.
"I was honestly a bit surprised by the outpouring of love and support that I got," Manning told Vogue of her highly publicized coming-out experience. Maybe we'll hear more about it in her memoir.