Chelsea Manning is ready to make a splash in Vogue's September issue

As far as Vogue is concerned, Chelsea Manning is the woman in red.

The 29-year-old former intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army, who came out as transgender in 2013, appears in the magazine's fabled September issue (featuring Jennifer Lawrence as the cover girl) wearing an electric red Norma Kamali swimsuit.

She posted the photo — shot by the crème de la crème of celebrity photographers, Annie Leibovitz — to her Twitter account Thursday with the caption: "Guess this is what freedom looks like."