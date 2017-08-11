Queen Elizabeth II faces humiliation and scandal in 'The Crown' Season 2 trailer

"I've been queen barely 10 years. And in that time, I've had three prime ministers. Not one has lasted the course," she says, referring to the retirement of Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) at the end of Season 1 and the calamitous resignation of prime ministers Anthony Eden and Harold Macmillan that will unfold in Season 2.

"I've learned more about humiliation in the past few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime," says Elizabeth, played by Emmy-nominated actress Claire Foy, in the series' new trailer.

Young Queen Elizabeth II endures crises at home and abroad in Season 2 of Netflix's historical drama "The Crown."

Taking place between 1955 and 1964, the British monarch must contend with her crumbling empire and escalating political crises, as well as her tenuous marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith), whose "wild spirit" remains untamed. She also gives birth to her third and fourth children, princes Andrew and Edward, in that time period.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Foy described the royal couple as facing down the tumultuous decade with little to no success.

“It's a torrent coming at them and they don't know how to cope," Foy said. "They judge it wrongly every single time.”

Meanwhile, her free-wheeling sister, Princess Margaret, (Vanessa Kirby) and her blooming romance with her future ex-husband — commoner and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode) — takes off with its own set of scandals.

Foy also teased to her favorite episode, which features President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy visiting Buckingham Palace in 1961. A glimpse of that meeting (with "Dexter" alum Michael C. Hall as JFK and Jodi Balfour as Jackie O.) appears in the trailer.

"I loved the episode because it's about these two disparate women, women who are so very observed, coming to know each other," Foy said. "It was such fun to play."

The first season of Peter Morgan's expensive biographical drama has already earned two Golden Globe Awards and is up for 10 Emmys in September.

Season 2 of "The Crown" begins streaming on Dec. 8.