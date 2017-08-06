'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Atlanta,' Carrie Coon big winners at the Television Critics Assn. awards

Host Kristin Chenoweth and Sterling K. Brown of "This Is Us" perform at the 33rd Television Critics Assn. awards Saturday at the Beverly Hilton.

"The Handmaid's Tale" and "Atlanta" were the big winners at the 33rd Television Critics Assn. awards Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton.

"Handmaid's Tale," the Hulu drama adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, took home two awards, for program of the year and outstanding achievement in drama, while "Atlanta," the FX comedy, also won two awards, for outstanding achievement in comedy and individual achievement in comedy for creator-star Donald Glover.

"Fargo" and "The Leftovers" star Carrie Coon made TCA awards history by receiving her award for individual achievement in drama for both performances.

The ceremony, which was not televised, was hosted by an energetic and musically minded Kristin Chenoweth. The Tony- and Emmy-winning firecracker made multiple costume changes, including the signature "Handmaid's" robe and bonnet as well as a royal tip of the tiara to "The Crown." She also performed a pithy spoof of her "Wicked" number "Popular," in which she renamed the awards "The Chennies."

The "American Gods" star also invited Sterling K. Brown, celebrating the outstanding new program win for "This Is Us," to join her onstage to perform the duet "For Good," also from "Wicked."

In all, 12 awards were handed out including a career achievement honor to documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and a Heritage award for the beloved NBC comedy "Seinfeld."

Results were determined from votes cast by the TCA membership, comprised of more than 220 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, including this writer.

2017 TCA Award recipients: