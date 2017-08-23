Tig Notaro dredges up sexual-misconduct rumors about Louis C.K.

Tig Notaro talked about Louis C.K. in a new interview with the Daily Beast. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

The sexual-misconduct rumors that have dogged Louis C.K. in recent years have resurfaced yet again. This time the allegations come courtesy of a new interview with fellow comedian Tig Notaro. "I think it's important to take care of that, to handle that, because it's serious to be assaulted," Notaro told the Daily Beast for a story published Wednesday, referring to allegations over the years. "It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious." The topic was raised because the upcoming season of Notaro's Amazon series, "One Mississippi," features a plotline about sexual assault, particularly a man in power who masturbates in front of a woman in the workplace.

C.K., who once championed Notaro by promoting her "masterful" 2012 set about breast cancer on Twitter and his website, has faced similar accusations several times in recent years. In 2015, Gawker published an article about the misconduct allegations leveled against him by several female comics. While some referred to him as a "known perv," Roseanne Barr named him outright last year when asked about the embattled comedian Bill Cosby's sexual-assault scandals. Without going into detail, Notaro told the Daily Beast that she and C.K. had "an incident" before "One Mississippi" and they haven't talked since then. She maintained that C.K.'s contributions to the series are in name only. "It's frustrating, because he has nothing to do with the show," Notaro said. "But I don’t waste my time on him or what anyone thinks. His name is on it. But we are writing the show, the writers' room."

Louis C.K. is again the subject of misconduct allegations. (Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez / AFP/Getty Images)