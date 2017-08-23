Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn get website to take down stolen nude photos

Legal action taken by Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods succeeded late Tuesday in getting stolen nude photos removed from a celebrity-smut website.

"[A]s of yesterday evening, in response to our legal demands, the website in question (and many others) removed the unlawfully published photographs and videos," said Andrew Brettler — an attorney whose firm, Lavely & Singer, also represents other victims of the hack — on Wednesday.

Woods and Vonn dated for nearly three years before announcing their breakup in May 2015.

Though he declined to comment on any legal strategies his clients might pursue, Brettler said he hoped the hacker or hackers would be identified and prosecuted.

Theft and publication of the nude photos was "an outrageous violation of our clients’ privacy rights and federal copyright law," Brettler said.

He also criticized media coverage of the situation as encouraging further bad behavior by hackers, "repugnant" websites and those who would view or download the stolen images.

One thing that might discourage would-be hackers, however, has come from the courts in previous cases involving nude photos stolen from celebrities: time behind bars.

Christopher Chaney, the source of hundreds of celebrity nudes posted online in 2011, including images of Scarlett Johansson, was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in federal prison for wiretapping and computer hacking.

In 2016, Ryan Collins of Pennsylvania was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted in connection with the FBI investigation of "Celebgate," the nude-photo scandal that included an outspoken Jennifer Lawrence among its victims.

Also related to that case, Edward Majerczyk of Chicago was sentenced in January to nine months in prison and ordered to pay $5,700 in restitution to one unidentified celebrity.

And while putting a search engine behind bars isn't exactly possible, Google was threatened with a $100-million lawsuit early in the Celebgate case if it didn't promptly purge tens of thousands of pics from its search results.

It did.