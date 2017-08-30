Tomi Lahren finds new home at Fox News

Tomi Lahren was hired as a contributor for Fox News and will appear on "Hannity" on Wednesday night.

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren is again gainfully employed after being fired from Glenn Beck's The Blaze in March.

On Wednesday, Lahren announced via her Facebook page that she is joining the Fox News team as a contributor.

"This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one," Lahren wrote. "I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you."