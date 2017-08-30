ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

PoliticsTV

Tomi Lahren finds new home at Fox News

Libby Hill
Tomi Lahren was hired as a contributor for Fox News and will appear on "Hannity" on Wednesday night. (Colin Young-Wolff / Invision/Associated Press)
Tomi Lahren was hired as a contributor for Fox News and will appear on "Hannity" on Wednesday night. (Colin Young-Wolff / Invision/Associated Press)

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren is again gainfully employed after being fired from Glenn Beck's The Blaze in March.

On Wednesday, Lahren announced via her Facebook page that she is joining the Fox News team as a contributor. 

"This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one," Lahren wrote. "I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you."

Though 25-year-old Lahren has made television appearances before -- including a contentious appearance on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" -- much of her career has been in digital media.

She hosted "On Point With Tomi Lahren" for One America News Network, and her "Final Thought" videos have garnered her over 4.4 million Facebook followers.

In addition to her role as a contributor, Lahren will also have a "signature role" on a Fox News digital product in development, according to a press release issued by the network.

Lahren makes her debut on Wednesday's edition of "Hannity" at 7 p.m. PDT.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
89°